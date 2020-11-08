Small fire contained in Carneros area outside Napa

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday morning in the Carneros area, according to authorities.
A slow-spreading, 1-acre fire was reported to Napa County Fire at 10:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of Duhig Road southwest of Napa, according to a spokesperson at the Cal Fire bureau in St. Helena. Fire crews began arriving four minutes later and contained the flames, with no damage reported to structures, according to Cal Fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
