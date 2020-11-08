Small fire contained in Carneros area outside Napa

Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire that broke out Sunday morning in the Carneros area, according to authorities.

A slow-spreading, 1-acre fire was reported to Napa County Fire at 10:35 a.m. in the 1200 block of Duhig Road southwest of Napa, according to a spokesperson at the Cal Fire bureau in St. Helena. Fire crews began arriving four minutes later and contained the flames, with no damage reported to structures, according to Cal Fire.