 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Small fire contained near Angwin, no damage reported

  • Updated
Vegetation fire near Angwin

Fire crews contained a one-acre wildfire that broke out Thursday morning near Las Posadas State Forest in the Angwin area.

 Courtesy of the Napa County Fire Department

Firefighters contained a one-acre wildland fire Thursday morning near Las Posadas State Forest in Angwin, Napa County authorities reported.

The blaze was reported off the 1300 block of Cold Springs Road, the county Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.

Cal Fire received the first reports of the fire at 9:53 a.m., according to a spokesperson at the firefighting agency’s St. Helena bureau. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pope Valley and Angwin fire departments went to the scene and contained the flames by 10:39 a.m. No damage to homes or buildings was reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of 11:40 a.m.

Smoke may be visible, but there was no threat to the Angwin community and no evacuations were ordered, according to the Napa County alert.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area to allow access for emergency vehicles.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: Kyiv residents shelter in subway amid Russian bombing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News