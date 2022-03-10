Small fire contained near Angwin, no damage reported

Firefighters contained a one-acre wildland fire Thursday morning near Las Posadas State Forest in Angwin, Napa County authorities reported.

The blaze was reported off the 1300 block of Cold Springs Road, the county Office of Emergency Services said in a Nixle alert.

Cal Fire received the first reports of the fire at 9:53 a.m., according to a spokesperson at the firefighting agency’s St. Helena bureau. Crews from Cal Fire and the Pope Valley and Angwin fire departments went to the scene and contained the flames by 10:39 a.m. No damage to homes or buildings was reported.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of 11:40 a.m.

Smoke may be visible, but there was no threat to the Angwin community and no evacuations were ordered, according to the Napa County alert.

Visitors are asked to avoid the area to allow access for emergency vehicles.