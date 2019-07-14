A fire briefly broke out on a creek bed behind a house in west Napa on Saturday evening, according to Napa Fire.
The fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. in the 2200 block of West Lincoln Avenue, near the confluence of Redwood and Browns Valley creeks, and spread to an area about 20 feet square, according to fire Capt. Ty Becerra. Napa Fire sent two engines to the scene, but residents were able to put out the flames before firefighters arrived, Becerra said.
No injuries or property damage were reported. The cause of the blaze remained under investigation on Sunday.