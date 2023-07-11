Small fire put out near site of Napa fire last week
A small grass fire briefly erupted in east Napa Tuesday afternoon — in the same general area where a larger blaze
briefly forced evacuation of a school and homes last week.
Napa Fire was notified at 1:46 p.m. of flames breaking out in a 30-by-30-foot grassy area outside the Silverado Middle School at 1133 Coombsville Road, according to Capt. Ben Langford. Firefighters who began arriving six minutes later saw people using an extinguisher to put out the flames, which were confined to an area bordering an asphalt parking lot, he said.
No injuries or building damage was reported.
Tuesday’s incident drew firefighters to the same general area where a brush fire July 5 quickly spread to 8.5 acres, forcing nearby residents to evacuate the neighborhood for three hours. Students and summertime faculty at the Silverado school were moved west to Tulocay Cemetery, then moved again to the Napa Valley Expo to be picked up by parents and guardians.
That fire also did not cause any known injuries or structural losses, authorities said at the time.
An 8.5-acre brush fire broke out near Coombsville Road, leading to evacuations of homes and a nearby school.
Nick Otto, Register video
PHOTOS: Vegetation fire on Coombsville Road near Silverado Middle School
A Napa Fire firefighter connects a fire hose as crews battled a brush fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday afternoon.
A Cal Fire firefighter sprayed down hot spots from a brush fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday afternoon.
A resident watches as smoke rises from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday and spread to 7 acres.
John Galvin and Jessica Loesch spray water on the wood fence of their home as a precaution against a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
Napa firefighters battled a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday. Nearby homes were evacuated for three hours, as was nearby Silverado Middle School.
A Cal Fire firefighter walked over the charred ground near a home that was saved after a fire erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in east Napa on Wednesday.
A large plume of smoke is seen rising after a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, spreading to 7 acres. No injuries or building losses were reported.
A Cal Fire helicopter is seen picking up firefighters that were battling a blaze that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen walking near a home on Coombsville Road in Napa that was spared from a fire that erupted near by on Wednesday, July 5.
Cal Fire firefighters are seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Napa Fire firefighter is seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday.
Napa firefighters are seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Napa firefighter is seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Cal Fire firefighters are seen spraying water on hot spots from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
A Cal Fire firefighter is seen walking past the forward progress of a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa and threatened structures on Wednesday, July 5.
John Galvin sprays water on the wood fence of his home as a precaution against a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Napa firefighters are seen controlling a fire that erupted near Silverado Middle School on both sides of Coombsville Road in Napa on Wednesday, July 5.
Firefighters are seen walking through the smoke from a fire that erupted near Coombsville Road in Napa and threatened structures on Wednesday, July 5.
