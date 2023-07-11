Small fire put out near site of Napa fire last week

A small grass fire briefly erupted in east Napa Tuesday afternoon — in the same general area where a larger blaze briefly forced evacuation of a school and homes last week.

Napa Fire was notified at 1:46 p.m. of flames breaking out in a 30-by-30-foot grassy area outside the Silverado Middle School at 1133 Coombsville Road, according to Capt. Ben Langford. Firefighters who began arriving six minutes later saw people using an extinguisher to put out the flames, which were confined to an area bordering an asphalt parking lot, he said.

No injuries or building damage was reported.

Tuesday’s incident drew firefighters to the same general area where a brush fire July 5 quickly spread to 8.5 acres, forcing nearby residents to evacuate the neighborhood for three hours. Students and summertime faculty at the Silverado school were moved west to Tulocay Cemetery, then moved again to the Napa Valley Expo to be picked up by parents and guardians.

That fire also did not cause any known injuries or structural losses, authorities said at the time.

