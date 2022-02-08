Small plane lands in field near Lake Berryessa, no injuries reported

Law enforcement and fire authorities were called to the site of a small airplane that landed in a rural field Tuesday morning in northern Napa County, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office was called to an incident near Lake Berryessa that initially was reported as a plane crash, and was joined by members of Cal Fire and Capell Valley Fire, the agency said in a Facebook post shortly before 11:30 a.m.
An air crew from the California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division Air Operations arrived to find the pilot of a single-engine propeller plane, who had safely landed the aircraft in a grassy field, according to the sheriff’s office. The pilot was not injured.
