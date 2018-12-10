VALLEJO -- A 2.6-magnitude earthquake shook the city of Vallejo and the surrounding area early this morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake's epicenter was reported at the edge of the city and Solano County near the Carquinez Strait and was approximately at a depth of 9.8 kilometers deep, the USGS said. There have been no reports of damage or injuries.

No further information is immediately available.