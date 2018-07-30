Napa County received a slight shaking on Monday at 3:22 p.m. from an earthquake centered under San Pablo Bay about nine miles west of Vallejo.
The U.S. Geological Survey reported the quake as having a magnitude of 3.7. By comparison, the South Napa earthquake of August 2014 had a magnitude of 6.
A magnitude 6 quake is 200 times larger than a 3.9 quake and releases 2,818 times as much energy, according to USGS earthquake calculator.
People in the Bay Area reported feeling the quake from as far south as Hayward to as far north as St. Helena and Santa Rosa, the USGS said.
The jolt was widely felt in the city of Napa, although not everyone reported noticing. In virtually all cases, they described the intensity as being weak.
No damage was reported.