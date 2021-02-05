Small Shanti winery secures easy Napa County OK

Larger wineries in the airport industrial area use NapaSan, but that involves pre-treating the wastewater, something not needed for the East Bay MUD plant. County official said that is harder for a small winery to do.

Cottrell asked how winery events would affect parking in a parking lot shared with other businesses. Sharma said the winery will try to hold events on weekends when those businesses are closed.

“We will have enough parking,” he said. “There’s plenty of street parking. If we do need to, we’re willing to use a shuttle.”

With those matters cleared up, the Planning Commission granted the use permit.

“It’s hard to poke holes in this,” Mazotti said. “It’s a fairly straightforward application. It’s not asking for much and it’s an appropriate area.”

Shanti Wines in the airport industrial area will use 1,436 square feet of space. It will employ one full-time and two part-time workers. It can have up to 12 by-appointment tasting room guests daily, as well as marketing events.

The airport industrial area has 23 approved wineries, of which 12 are operating. They range from Vinum Cellars at a mere 1,200 gallons annually to Barrel Ten Quarter Circle at 43 million gallons annually.