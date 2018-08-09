Five fire agencies responded Thursday afternoon to a vegetation fire on Syar Industries property off Highway 221 in south Napa.
The blaze, which was reported shortly after 2 p.m., had burned 12 acres by 3:30 p.m., but firefighters have achieved 50 percent containment, said Molly Ratigan, the county's public information officer.
The grass and brush fire is confined to Syar property. Firefighters are working to prevent it from spreading to Napa State Hospital property to the north, Ratigan said.
Cal Fire has the support of Napa County Fire, City of Napa Fire, American Canyon Fire and Napa State Hospital Fire, she said.
There were 11 engines, four water tenders, two dozers, four hand crews, two helicopters and two air attack planes working the fire, Ratigan said.
The blaze sent up a column of gray smoke that was visible from central Napa.
This report will be updated.