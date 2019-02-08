Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit has chosen its longest-serving active board member, Barbara Pahre, as its next vice-chairwoman.
Pahre, who represents Napa County as a director on the Golden Gate Bridge Highway and Transportation District, has been on the SMART board since 2003. She served twice as its vice-chairwoman during that time.
The two-year appointment was necessary after the prior pick for vice-chair, Rohnert Park Councilman Jake Mackenzie, was forced to relinquish his SMART seat last month after he was removed from a Sonoma County Transportation Authority position that permits SMART eligibility. Sonoma County Board of Supervisors Chairman David Rabbitt, who also sits on the SMART board, nominated Pahre Wednesday afternoon and she was unanimously supported by her peers.
"Thank you for your continued confidence," Pahre told her fellow board members. "I can't possibly replace Jake, but we'll do a good job and my commitment as the representative from Golden Gate Bridge and from SMART now is to facilitate the conversation as we go forward, especially this year, to make sure that the transition through the (San Rafael) Bettini Transit Center is as smooth as it can be."