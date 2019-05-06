The SMART train could extend service east to Napa and Solano counties and connect to the national passenger rail system within six years. All it would take is about $1 billion.
That is the key takeaway from an 18-month study exploring the potential east-west train route along a portion of traffic-clogged Highway 37 in the North Bay.
The $500,000, state-funded review explored linking SMART's existing Hamilton Station in Novato to Suisun City, where Amtrak operates a train station that offers regular daily round-trip service to Sacramento and the South Bay.
The study provides a first-ever blueprint and early cost estimate for an ambitious but still abstract project that would connect the Sonoma-Marin passenger line to the higher-volume Capitol Corridor, with links to Auburn and San Jose.
The 12-member SMART board received the study on Wednesday with cautious optimism. But representatives insisted they would not embark on such an eastward expansion before completing the 70-mile line between Larkspur and Cloverdale.
"It would be exciting for SMART to be able to connect to Amtrak. We don't have another major connection like that. I think it would do a lot for us," said board member Deb Fudge, Windsor's vice mayor. "But I don't want people to think that our plan would be to go east if we got this money from the state ... before we went north. I don't want people to misunderstand."
Currently, the line's northern terminus is a station located off Airport Boulevard north of Santa Rosa.
SMART has so far spent $569 million building out a 49-mile system, including future service to Larkspur and Windsor. To get to Healdsburg and Cloverdale, it expects to spend another $364 million -- a new figure made public by the rail agency last week.
The state's rail master plan calls for the Cloverdale station to be complete in 2027.
Extending the line east to Solano County, across the top of San Pablo Bay, would be a major expansion not foreseen in the 2008 quarter-cent sales tax measure that voters in Sonoma and Marin counties passed to fund SMART. The state rail plan released in late 2017 envisioned the eastward extension as part of a bid to widen and modernize rail service along existing alignments.
Prior studies on the future of Highway 37 also looked at the possibility of public transit, according to SMART officials.
Then-Gov. Jerry Brown and his staff approached SMART and offered the funding for the expansion study, according to Fudge.
But SMART gets no direct tax money for operations from Napa and Solano counties, so without an expansion of its tax base it would have to rely on state funds to cover the construction of any line reaching east, agency officials said.
SMART owns about 25 miles of track running along Highway 37, a right-of-way that would serve the extension.
The study presented Wednesday focused on two alternatives, with costs ranging from $840 million to about $1.2 billion and buildout taking four to six years. Differences between the two options included the level of environmental mitigation, bridge and track work needed, the number of stations added between Marin and Solano counties, and type of passenger cars serving the route.