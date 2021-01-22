SMART plans for future after coronavirus pandemic

Board member Chris Rogers of Santa Rosa said he feels less optimistic that riders will be waiting to return. However, he said the district could have joint messaging with the vaccination efforts by offering free train rides to those who show proof of vaccination.

Others, such as board vice chairwoman Barbara Pahre of Napa County, urged patience before beginning a marketing campaign.

"I think we've been caught so many times setting up expectations that we can't deliver, and I think that comes back and hits us in the face," Pahre said. "I agree that we need to be reasoned and not get too excited until there is an honest end in sight."

While grappling with the pandemic, SMART has also sought to determine why voters shot down its March 2020 ballot measure to extend its quarter-cent sales tax for 30 years. The tax measure fell well short of the two-thirds majority needed from Sonoma County and Marin County voters. The original sales tax passed in 2008 is set to expire in 2029 and makes up about half of the district's revenue stream.

Throughout 2020, SMART held forums with various communities across both counties as well as interest groups such as cyclists to determine what the public wants from the agency. Mansourian said the agency plans to review all the comments and discuss plans to put those ideas into effect.