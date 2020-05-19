SMART poised to take control of North Bay freight hauling, expanding beyond passenger service

"SMART is part of the North Bay's future. We have to work together to ensure its success," McGuire said in an email. "Having one entity run all the train and maintenance operations on the line is going to improve coordination, improve safety and slim down overhead and maintenance costs."

He said the deal had been vetted by state auditors and was in the "best interest of the taxpayers and the state."

The move could help advance the state's vision of one day seeing passenger trains along an existing east-west line adjacent Highway 37, according to SMART officials. SMART already owns the majority of that 41-mile of track from Novato to Suisun City, but the North Coast Railroad Authority has an easement that allows NWP Co. to use it for freight, and eliminating conflicts would streamline extension of commuter service and connection to the national railroad network in Sacramento, officials said.

"I think the state is looking at this as the next logical step for getting to that," Mansourian said. "It consolidates everything and opens up this whole new opportunity. Then it's not just the little SMART train up and down the (Highway) 101 corridor, but on the freight side, yes, you're connecting to the national railroad too, and you can go anywhere."