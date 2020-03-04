SMART sales tax extension to fund rail transit in North Bay losing in early returns

The messages didn't resonate for Tyler Poston, 33, of Santa Rosa, who said he voted against Measure I after previously supporting the train in 2008. SMART was too expensive the one time he rode it to San Rafael, he said, and the agency has failed to meet several pledges from its original tax measure, including completion of the system.

"It just seems like they keep missing the mark with a lot of stuff," Poston said. "It's a 30-year tax. That's a whole mortgage, right? A 30-year tax is a lot of time for them to go belly up and we're still eating it. I just don't really want to pay for it."

The viewpoint, and others like it, has SMART and its leadership left to consider how to move forward, and what it will take to pass another sales tax measure before the existing one expires in 2029.

"The SMART train is resilient," said Novato Councilman Eric Lucan, who serves as the SMART board chairman. "Opposition and defeat is something we've experienced before, and when that's happened in the past, we've learned from it and tried to see what we can do better and deliver for the voter."

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0