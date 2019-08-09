Pharoh's Fury has been delighting guests at the Napa Town & Country Fair this week.
On Saturday, in addition to the carnival, guests can enjoy demonstrations by Sidekicks Martial Arts and Pepperettes Baton & Dance as well as performances by Big Bad Boogie Rock and Journey Revisited.
The Junior Livestock Auction begins at 9 a.m., and the rest of the Fair opens at noon. Other Saturday attractions include the Grape Karaoke Kontest (junior and adult divisions), The Royal Circus, stunt show Something Ridiculous and a street dance party with DJ Rotten Robbie.