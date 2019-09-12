The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a Spare the Air alert for smog and an air quality advisory for potential smoke impacts from wildfires in Northern California for Friday.
Air quality is forecast to be unhealthful again Friday, with light winds and high temperatures in combination with motor vehicle exhaust. The region may also be impacted by smoke, mostly at higher elevations, from the Walker Fire in Plumas County and other Northern California wildfires, the district said.
While air quality is expected to exceed federal standards for ozone, the wildfire smoke in the region is not expected to exceed the federal standard for fine particulates.
Spare the Air alerts are issued when ozone pollution is forecast to reach unhealthful levels. Ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion, chest pain, trigger asthma, inflame the lining of the lungs and worsen bronchitis and emphysema.
This is the 14th Spare the Air alert this season, and follows one issued for Thursday.