Because of smog combined with smoky air drifting from the Northern California wildfires, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued a Spare the Air alert for the entire region for Saturday, on top of an air quality advisory already in effect through Sunday for smoke.
Unhealthy levels of smoke and smog, otherwise known as ozone, can cause breathing issues and other health problems. Winds are bringing smoke from wildfires as far away as British Columbia, which may affect ground-level air quality in the Bay Area, district officials said.
The air district encourages people on Spare the Air days to exercise outdoors only in the early morning hours when ozone levels are lower, and to stay inside if possible with windows and doors closed until pollution levels subside.
The public is also urged to curtail driving as much as possible.