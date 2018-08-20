The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is extending the air quality advisory for smoke through Tuesday for the entire the region.
The Bay Area may continue to experience smoke from regional wildfires. Winds are expected to blow smoke into the Bay Area, which may impact ground-level air quality.
If you smell smoke, Bay Area residents should protect their health by avoiding exposure. If possible, stay inside with windows and doors closed until smoke levels subside. Set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to prevent outside air from moving inside.
Smoke can irritate the eyes and airways, causing coughing, a dry scratchy throat and irritated sinuses. Elevated particulate matter in the air can trigger wheezing in those who suffer from asthma, emphysema or COPD.
Check this site for real-time air quality readings: https://go.usa.gov/xUwyz.