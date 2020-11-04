Smoke alarm alerts Napa family that their garage is on fire

A smoke alarm sounded early Wednesday morning, awakening an east Napa family to the fact that a fire was building in their garage, Napa Fire reported.

The family discovered smoke and called 911 shortly before 3 a.m. The first firefighters on the scene discovered a working fire among items stored in the garage, said Napa Fire Capt. Erik Mortimore.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames and remove two undamaged vehicles from the garage, Mortimore said.

The fire did not cause any structural damage. The cause is undetermined, Mortimore said.

