Winter Spare the Air Alerts will continue through next Tuesday in the Bay Area as a result of smoky conditions caused by the Camp Fire in Butte County, according to regional air quality officials.
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District all week has issued the alerts, which prohibit the burning of wood and other solid fuels, and district officials said the bad air quality will continue into next week.
"It is critical that Bay Area residents not burn wood and further contribute to the unhealthy air quality we are experiencing," air district executive officer Jack Broadbent said in a statement.
Air district officials said people should limit outdoor activity as much as possible when the alerts are in effect and that new N95 or greater respirator masks should be used if possible when outdoors.