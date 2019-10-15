The Bay Area Air Quality Management District is issuing an air quality advisory for smoke east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait. The smoke is reportedly visible to those traveling in and out of Napa County on the southeastern corridors.
Smoke from the Nustar fire, burning near I-80 in Crockett, may potentially impact areas east of Rodeo, along the Carquinez Strait including but not limited to Benicia, Martinez, Baypoint, Pittsburg and areas to the East, the district reported Tuesday afternoon. This is based on current meteorological conditions which can change depending on the duration of the fire.
Onshore winds are expected to blow smoke east towards the Central Valley, but localized impacts near the fire are possible. Currently, impacts include smoky skies, smell of smoke and localized elevated particulate pollution, the district said.