Smoke from Yosemite wildfire prompts North Bay air quality advisory for Monday

As a vegetation fire grows in the southern portion of Yosemite National Park, the North and East Bay regions are expected to face wildfire smoke, according to the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
The air district issued an air quality advisory for Monday, though the pollutant levels generated by the Washburn Fire are expected to be in the moderate range. Air quality will not worsen beyond federal health standards, said the district.
The district reminds Bay Area residents to stay inside with windows and doors closed if they begin to smell smoke. Those with respiratory illnesses, children and older adults are encouraged to take extra precautions.
A wildfire threatening the largest grove of giant sequoias in Yosemite National Park has more than doubled in size since Saturday afternoon. Firefighters are working in difficult terrain Sunday to protect the iconic trees. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. It's burning near the iconic grove of about 500 mature sequoias, which are the world’s biggest trees by volume. A park spokeswoman previously said some of the massive trunks had been wrapped in fire-resistant foil for protection, but she corrected herself on Sunday and said that was not the case for this fire. The rest of the park remains open but smoke hangs over some of its most iconic views.
Seen from unincorporated Mariposa County, a helicopter drops water on the Washburn Fire burning in Yosemite National Park on Saturday. Smoke from the wildfire has led the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to release an advisory for North Bay residents on Monday.