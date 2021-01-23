Smoke taint aftermath: short harvest complicates grower, winery dealings in Napa Valley

“Crop insurance is never going to make you whole — it’s meant to cover your farming costs,” Antonini said at the time. “No one makes money on it.”

Knowing insurance won’t cover much of their typical profit, Beckstoffer Vineyards employs what basically amounts to grape growing catastrophe insurance, according to General Manager Dave Michul, Custom crushing unpurchased fruit and selling it on the bulk market is actually preferable to making an insurance claim on Beckstoffer fruit or having some of their clientele renege on contracts, Michul said.

Of course, selling fruit to contracted buyers is preferred, according to Michul, who expressed some mild frustration with wineries who had stepped away from fruit. Some said they would not make wine from Beckstoffer grapes as early as August, amid the LNU Lightning Complex Fires, he said. Though there was smoke around the valley at that time, industry experts believed fruit would remain usable through most of Napa County.

“There’s so much that’s unknown — and who am I to say they should have taken the fruit? I’m not a winemaker, I’m a grower,” Michul said of his buyers. “But I felt like there were a lot of people who were just throwing in the towel and waving the white flag — at the first sign of smoke, they just ran away.”