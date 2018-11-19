Because of the possibility of unhealthy air around the Bay Area today, the facilities that comprise the Golden Gate National Recreation Area - including Alcatraz Island - will remain closed, the National Park Service said.
The following will be closed:
- The Crissy Field Warming Hut, Alcatraz Island services, Fort Point National Historic Site, Lands End Lookout and Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center and Cafe, all in San Francisco.
- Muir Woods National Monument Visitor Center and concessions, Marin Headlands Visitor Center and Point Bonita Lighthouse, in Marin County.
Park volunteer programs, outdoor walks and education programs are also suspended.
The Presidio Visitor Center will remain open.
All emergency services and emergency facility operations will continue to be available, park service officials said.