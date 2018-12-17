A smoking light ballast prompted the partial evacuation of patients at a Napa skilled nursing facility Monday morning.
Napa Fire was called at 9:44 a.m. to Napa Valley Care Center, 3275 Villa Lane, on a report of smoke in a hallway.
Patients living in the facility's east wing were moved to the smoke-free lobby while firefighters investigated, said Fire Capt. Ty Becerra.
A ballast in the patient's room had caught fire, with the damage confined to the light fixture, Becerra. No patient was injured, he said.
Firefighters helped with removing smoke from the wing so it could be reoccupied, he said.