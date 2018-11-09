The Bay Area Quality Management District has issued a Winter Spare the Air Alert for today due to heavy smoke blowing into the Bay Area from a fire in Butte County.
The alert was issued Thursday night in response to the Camp Fire, which as of Thursday night had burned approximately 20,000 acres and was zero percent contained, according to Cal Fire officials.
Santa Rosa Junior College in Santa Rosa will be closed today because of the smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County, college officials said.
Heavy smoke from the fire is causing elevated levels of particulate pollution in the region and is especially impacting the North Bay and East Bay, officials said.
The outdoor and indoor burning of wood or any other solid fuel is banned during this Winter Spare the Air Alert.