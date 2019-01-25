Snake-lovers: Your services are needed.
The Peninsula Humane Society has been inundated with rescued ball pythons in the past year, and now employees are looking for homes for them.
"In the last 12 months, we received 10 ball python snakes in our shelter, which is more than we've received in any other year over the last decade," said Buffy Martin Tarbox, a spokeswoman for the PHS/SPCA. "Many of the snakes have been surrendered to us through no fault of their own."
Ball pythons are friendly snakes that grow to be around two or three feet long, Tarbox said. They can live to be 30 years old.
There are five ball pythons currently available for adoption at the PHS. Adoption fees vary, so potential adopters should call (650) 340-7022 for more information.
Staffers would prefer experienced snake owners adopt the pythons.
The staffers will help adopters understand the equipment and care that ball pythons require.
Tarbell said the PHS recommends snake owners feed the snakes dead, defrosted mice or rats as oppose to live prey.
Anyone interested in meeting the snakes can visit the humane society in Burlingame.