The California Highway Patrol has shut down Highway 29 in far northern Napa County after reports of vehicles spinning out in snowy conditions Thursday night.

The closure began at 7:54 p.m. and affects the highway from Tubbs Lane near Calistoga north to Bradford Road in Lake County, according to CHP’s online incident log.

Freezing temperatures are forecast in much of the Bay Area including the North Bay region, where the National Weather Service has announced a freeze warning that will stay in effect through 9 a.m. Friday. Forecasters earlier said snowfall could accumulate in areas as low as 1,500 feet elevation, including Mount St. Helena, the nearest peak to Highway 29’s Upvalley section.