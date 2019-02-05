The highest elevations bordering the Napa Valley were dusted with snow Monday night, creating wintry scenes when dawn came and the fog lifted Tuesday.
The frozen whiteness didn't descend as close to the valley floor as some forecasts had predicted Monday, but the sight of snow -- any snow -- drew looks of appreciation.
The high-altitude snowfall came with a drop in temperature. Many motorists struggled Tuesday morning to open their outdoor vehicles. Their doors had frozen shut.
No serious traffic collisions were reported early Tuesday in Napa County. It was a different situation in Lake County where road ice caused a flurry of crashes.
It's doubtful if anyone in Napa found enough snow for a snowman or a snowball fight. They had to be content with snow visuals.
Tuesday night was forecast to be colder, with temperatures dipping into the upper 20s in many locations. But without the prospect of precipitation, don't expect snow.
Residents were urged to protect delicate plants from what could be the coldest night of the year.
Wednesday and Thursday were expected to be sunny, with highs in the mid-50s and lows in the low 30s.
Light rain could return by Friday, with showers through the weekend.