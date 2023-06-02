More than 135 Justin-Siena High School graduates stepped onstage to receive their diplomas and then stepped out into a larger world that they will now help to shape.

The event took place Thursday on a pleasantly warm, sunny, breezy evening. The Catholic school is located in the northwest city of Napa near Trower Avenue.

This is a more intimate ceremony than those held by the city’s larger high schools. No stadium setting here. Instead, people sat on card table chairs spread across the schools’ north lawn. The lucky families in the front row were several feet from the graduates.

Payton McAuliffe is among the graduates stepping from away from the familiar confines of Justin-Siena. She is going to University of Nevada, Reno to major in photography and minor in marketing.

“I think at first it will be nerve-racking,” she said before the ceremony began. “But everyone’s kind of in the same boat beginning their freshman year in college, so it will be a lot easier knowing that.”

Graduate Roman Topete was among the crowd standing on the lawn before the ceremony. He is going to San Jose State, possibly to major in marine biology, and had the school’s Spartan logo on his mortarboard cap.

“It will definitely be a shock. With time, I’ll find my place,” he said.

He thinks Justin-Siena has prepared him academically.

“Teaching-wise, the teachers were pretty adamant about our actual success, rather than just slacking off,” he said.

But he’s not so certain the school prepared him socially.

“It’s a very small community,” he said, adding there aren't as many diverse personalities.

Hannah Pham is going to UC San Diego and plans to major in sociology. She said she’s always been intrigued by how people work together and by communities.

What does she think about the larger world she is stepping into?

“I think there’s a lot of good in it, but some things are ready for change and we’re going to change it,” Pham said with a smile.

But what needs to change? Pham grew serious as she reflected.

“I think a lot of people need to open up their minds, because the world is changing and we need to adapt with it,” she said.

Henry Boeschen plans to enjoy summer before going to Stanford, where he plans to major in international relations.

“It’s naturally going to be nerve-racking to leave a place you’ve been for four years, but we’ll be fine, Boeschen said.

“We’ll figure it out,” said Pham, who stood nearby.

Then 6:30 p.m. arrived and the students marched to the platforms where they would sit to the strains of “Pomp and Circumstances.” The hour-long ceremony was underway.

Salutorian Mackenzie Kawashiri quoted the school's namesake, St. Catherine of Siena — “Set the world on fire.”

Kawashiri talked about Justin-Siena’s “all-heart mantra” and reflected on what it means. She sees a dual track.

“It is about making the most of what we have been given, regardless of our starting points,” she said. “And, as we become all we were made to be, we live our lives for the benefit of others.”

Valedictorian Gabrielle George said the graduates will be scattered across the country miles apart as they continue their journey into adulthood.

“We will become the next generation of physicians, vintners, lawyers, parents, educators, leaders, explorers,” she said. “Does this all sound scary? Yes. Yes in all caps with five exclamation points.”

But they are not alone. They are guided by the lessons learned over the past four years and by each other, she said.

Students sat on two separate platforms on each side of the stage. Many wore leis, with purple and white the predominate colors. Some had designs on their motarboards, such as the name of their coming college.

“But only the fearless can be great,” one mortarboard message said.

School President Matthew Powell reminded students of a phrase they heard often during their Justin-Siena days — “Let us remember we are in the holy presence of God.” Justin-Siena is a school in the Lasallian tradition and the prayer was used by the first schools started by St. John Baptist De La Salle.

Then it was diploma time. Student filed up for a handshake and a turn to smile for a camera. One student doffed his mortarboard and donned a cowboy hat as he went on the stage, prompting laughter and smiles.

The ceremony ended with remarks by Robert Bailey, vice president for student affairs.

“Always remember, we love you and we will always be ready to help you when and if you need it,” he told the now-officially-graduated former students.

With that, the north lawn became one big party. Families smiled and embraced as the graduates prepared to leave their former school.

