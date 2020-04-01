Social distancing improves in American Canyon, more still needed, officials say

But, despite better adherence to physical distancing protocols in most circumstances, Ortiz said some people seem to forget that these safety measures apply even in supermarkets.

“Messaging about flattening the curve is amplified, but some here, and not just here, but everywhere, are struggling to maintain social distancing in grocery stores,” he said. “Specific to American Canyon, we still have lots of kids on bikes out and about and hanging out in groups, and we really need the parents to talk to them about that; to keep them in the house.”

In some cases, it’s hard to impress on young people that they are not on holiday.

“It’s not Spring Break,” Ortiz said. “It may feel like it, but it’s not. We can’t be everywhere.”

Otherwise, Ortiz said people have been seen observing the six feet of required social distancing on local hiking trails, and that’s good.