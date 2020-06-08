Socializing during Memorial Day weekend contributes to spike in Napa COVID cases

The surge in local COVID-19 cases over the past week can be attributed to people letting down their social distancing guard over the Memorial Day weekend, Napa County’s Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said Monday.
Napa County had a record 31 new cases last week — more than twice the previously weekly high and nearly three times the total from the week before — and started this week with another 12 cases reported on Monday.
“Two weeks ago was Memorial Day. People were out and about,” said Relucio, citing cases tied to graduation parties, family get-togethers and gatherings with friends.
“One case went to a graduation party with 40 people attending. Gatherings of that size are generally not allowed under the shelter-in-home order,” Relucio said in an interview.
“We had another case go to church while they were symptomatic,” Relucio said. “We had another case who had their friends over even though they were symptomatic.”
Public health officials have been stressing sheltering in home for three months, with people asked to reduce contacts outside their household unit as much as possible.
With the advent of summer weather and the gradual reopening of businesses and services, “people are forgetting,” Relucio said.
“We don’t have community immunity to COVID-19. We don’t have a vaccine. It’s highly contagious,” she said.
The county now has 153 confirmed cases since the first two were reported March 22. The number of deaths remains at three, with one person in the hospital, the county said.
A total of 24 new cases —12 each day — were reported Saturday and Monday, with concentrations in Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon. These were record high daily totals. The previous daily record was 11 cases reported last Tuesday.
The city of Calistoga put out a Nixle last week saying that their community had been hit hard with a concentration of cases. They were attributable to a large family living closely in a single household, Relucio said.
That outbreak was a catalyst for COVID-19 testing coming to the Napa County Fairgrounds in Calistoga this week for those who are at risk or are experiencing symptoms of the virus, Calistoga officials said.
Testing is on Monday and Tuesday this week, with about 100 tests each day available. On Monday afternoon cars were snaked around the fairgrounds waiting for the test.
The cities of Yountville, St. Helena and Calistoga have been requesting that the county bring testing Upvalley, but there’s been a delay due to the constraints of following strict guidelines in setting up the testing areas and the resources needed, Calistoga officials said.
Testing has been ramped up countywide. As of Saturday, 12,011 county residents had been tested,with 11,819 people testing negative and 39 awaiting results, the county said.
As of Monday, there had been 84 COVID-19 cases in the city of Napa, 26 in American Canyon and 19 in Calistoga. Among other incorporated areas, St. Helena had five cases and Yountville two cases.
Relucio repeated the basic requests asked of residents: “Enjoy your summer, but keep your distance and wear face covering. The physical distancing is so important to keep following.”
People should share activities only with members of their household “to the extent possible,” she said. Staying without your “household bubble” helps reduce spread, she said.
Further reopening of the Napa economy and community life hinge on keeping a lid on new COVID cases, Relucio said. The state Department of Public Health can put counties with surging cases on a monitoring list, jeopardizing further reopenings, she said.
The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.
Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.
Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story.
