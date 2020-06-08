Socializing during Memorial Day weekend contributes to spike in Napa COVID cases

Testing has been ramped up countywide. As of Saturday, 12,011 county residents had been tested,with 11,819 people testing negative and 39 awaiting results, the county said.

As of Monday, there had been 84 COVID-19 cases in the city of Napa, 26 in American Canyon and 19 in Calistoga. Among other incorporated areas, St. Helena had five cases and Yountville two cases.

Relucio repeated the basic requests asked of residents: “Enjoy your summer, but keep your distance and wear face covering. The physical distancing is so important to keep following.”

People should share activities only with members of their household “to the extent possible,” she said. Staying without your “household bubble” helps reduce spread, she said.

Further reopening of the Napa economy and community life hinge on keeping a lid on new COVID cases, Relucio said. The state Department of Public Health can put counties with surging cases on a monitoring list, jeopardizing further reopenings, she said.

The county is encouraging residents to be tested for coronavirus, particularly anyone at risk of exposure out in the community.

Testing is now available to all county residents over age 18, but appointments are required. To complete a screening and schedule a test, visit countyofnapa.org/2776/COVID-19-Testing.

Cynthia Sweeney, editor of The Weekly Calistogan, contributed to this story. You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

