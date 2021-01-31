Sodhani winery in St. Helena wins Napa County growth approvals

The zoning administrator approach still included public comments. The group Growers/Vintners for Responsible Agriculture wrote a letter to the county expressing concern about increased water use at the winery. It questioned how the environmental work was handled.

Also, a resident wrote in expressing concern about traffic. Planning officials mentioned the letters during the zoning administrator hearing.

After the hearing, Painter said the streamlining application process is still thorough in terms of submitting plans and reports.

Mount Veeder resident Gary Margadant, a long-time observer of county growth and water issues, wanted to make certain the public is able to participate in issues decided under the streamlining policy. He raised these concerns at the zoning administrator hearing, which was held by Zoom because of the pandemic.

“Everyone who lives here and owns property has a stake and should know what’s going on,” he said in phone interview on Thursday.

Bordona said that proposed minor modifications are included on the county’s Current Projects Explorer website, which has a map and a list of pending projects. Go to https://bit.ly/36jleSE to see the feature.