Soil gas sampling phase in plan to clean up former PG&E manufactured gas plant moves forward

McCreary also said the DTSC is in the process of reviewing public comments on the draft cleanup plan, and the organization anticipates making a final decision on approval of the plan by the end of the year. Before the remediation work starts, he said, another work notice will be sent out that includes a schedule for the cleanup.

Historically, the manufactured gas plant produced gas using coal and oil from 1889 to 1924 and was shut down after natural gas was introduced to Napa, according to the draft cleanup plan. PG&E sold the site in 1961, and an apartment complex was built there a few years later.

Over the past 30 years, various environmental investigations found that the operations of the plant had created substances that contaminated soil and groundwater in the area. The apartment complex, known as the Riverside Apartments, was razed in 2010 after PG&E rebought the property and relocated the tenants in order to study the pollution, according to the plan.

Today, the site is a roughly 1.3-acre vacant lot, blocked off by a green fence adorned with danger signs. The cleanup of the site, which the plan estimates would take an average of 40 to 50 daily truck trips, is planned to begin in 2022, according to the draft plan.