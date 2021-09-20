Soil gas sampling phase in plan to clean up former PG&E manufactured gas plant moves forward

A preliminary phase in cleaning up century-old pollution at a former manufactured gas plant in Napa started up this month.
The California Department of Toxic Substances Control is overseeing soil gas sampling at and around the Pacific Gas and Electric Manufactured Gas Site — located at the corner of Elm Street and Riverside Drive, along the Napa River — over the next two to three months, according to a DTSC work notice.
The initial work to remediate the site includes boring 4 feet into 17 off-site areas and installing soil gas probes. The off-site probes will be located mostly adjacent to the site, but they also spread out to Coombs Street to the west, down Riverside Drive, and near Laurel Street to the north.
Samples from those probes and 12 on-site probes will be collected, according to the notice, and the off-site probes will eventually be removed. Some portions of the streets and sidewalks will be temporarily closed while crews are working in the off-site areas.
Gavin McCreary, DTSC project manager for the site, said in an email that DTSC and PG&E are working to evaluate contaminants on and off-site, which will help with remediation planning.
“DTSC and PG&E are working to evaluate contaminants found in soil gas (air spaces in between soil particles) to assist with future remediation planning and to evaluate if soil gas contaminants at the site, not typically associated with MGP operations, are from an off-site source,” McCrery said in an email.
McCreary also said the DTSC is in the process of reviewing public comments on the draft cleanup plan, and the organization anticipates making a final decision on approval of the plan by the end of the year. Before the remediation work starts, he said, another work notice will be sent out that includes a schedule for the cleanup.
Historically, the manufactured gas plant produced gas using coal and oil from 1889 to 1924 and was shut down after natural gas was introduced to Napa, according to the draft cleanup plan. PG&E sold the site in 1961, and an apartment complex was built there a few years later.
Over the past 30 years, various environmental investigations found that the operations of the plant had created substances that contaminated soil and groundwater in the area. The apartment complex, known as the Riverside Apartments, was razed in 2010 after PG&E rebought the property and relocated the tenants in order to study the pollution, according to the plan.
Today, the site is a roughly 1.3-acre vacant lot, blocked off by a green fence adorned with danger signs. The cleanup of the site, which the plan estimates would take an average of 40 to 50 daily truck trips, is planned to begin in 2022, according to the draft plan.
The proposed remedy for cleaning up the site involves digging up and hauling over a thousand truckloads of contaminated soil out of the site, mixing the remaining soil with stabilizing agents, replacing the old soil with about 1,300 truckloads of clean soil and installing a protective cap along the bank of the Napa River. To check the effectiveness of the remediation, the DTSC would also monitor groundwater for a minimum of five years.
Beginning in 2022, the initial stage of soil excavation would involve removing 1,300 cubic yards of soil in areas — backyards and common areas — near the main site. The bulk of the cleanup, set for 2023, would involve excavating 16,000 cubic yards of soil from the main site and last about a year. Work on the Napa River Cap would take around two months and may be timed to coincide with Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District flood control improvements, according to the plan.
