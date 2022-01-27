Soil Series: Shallow, shaley slopes give Napa vintners an edge

The reason wine from Napa Valley has been touted as world-famous isn’t because of the people who make them — it's because of the widely diverse range of soil types sitting beneath the surface.

In our little 30-by-five-mile valley, half of the world’s soil orders are represented, with more than 100 variations spread across the agricultural areas. A result of volcanic activity over the last 150 million years, the valley regions soak up sediment from the alluvial fans pouring off the hillsides, with the mountaintops creating a rocky environment to foster highly-concentrated and stressed out grapes.

One such vintner is Carole Meredith, who has been managing Lagier Meredith with partner Steve Lagier since leaving her UC-Davis Department of Viticulture and Enology job back in 2003. Sitting at 1,300 feet in the Mount Veeder AVA, the Lagier Meredith vineyard has 4.5 planted acres with shallow soil, and has vines of Syrah, Mondeuse, Malbec, and Zinfandel.

“Our vineyard soil is gravelly, with chunks of sandstone and shale visible whenever you dig below the soil surface,” said Meredith. “Sandstone and shale fracture easily, so the rock fragments are fairly small if the soil has been cultivated at all — as it typically is when a vineyard is first developed — even if it’s no-till later when in production like ours.”

Volcanic soils, on the other hand, are a bit trickier to work with. In addition to elevation concerns like high winds and exposure, simply planting and maintaining the vineyard can be a hassle.

“The rocks in volcanic soils, which is the case in a lot of Napa mountain vineyards, are harder … Overall, I think sandstone and shale vineyard soils are easier to farm because the rocks break up easily,” said Meredith.

Meredith and Lagier first bought the property in 1986, and at the time, no one seemed too interested in buying it. There were no vines — just a couple of olive trees, a dinky house, and dirt road access — but due to the soil quality (and some infrastructure improvements), the investment has turned out to be worth it.

“The many fractures that typify sandstone and shale hold considerable water, so vineyards on these soils may have a good water supply in the bedrock that lies below the topsoil. So, vine roots may be able to access this water by growing down deeply into the fractures,” said Meredith.

“Volcanic soils typically do not have water as close to the surface, so it is usually more difficult to access whether by vine roots or a well driller … The water-holding capacity and drainage properties of any soil type are probably the most important aspects of the soil with regard to grape characteristics,” Meredith said.

But when deciding what to plant, Meredith says the soil’s composition doesn’t matter.

“The sandstone and shale soil were not a factor in our choice of varieties,” she said. “We considered our temperature — fairly cool — and our soil depth.”

“Our shallow soil discourages excess vigor, which helps considerably in managing potentially vigorous varieties like Syrah, and Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.”

At Silverado Vineyards, which has nine varietals planted across six different vineyard locations, their team of vintners also geek out when it comes to the sexy topic of soil. Russ Weis, president of Silverado Vineyards, is a sort of subject matter expert on the topic, and is pleased that the brand can source grapes from so many different types of vineyards.

“Volcanic eruption, erosion and flood events created the tossed salads that resulted in complex layers of soils that are found at different sites all over our Napa vineyards,” said Weis. “If we are talking about our soil structure in our vineyards, it is mostly granitic.”

Silverado’s Vineburg and Firetree Vineyards — located in Los Carneros — have silty loams and riverwash dominating the soil, whereas the Mt. George and Silverado Vineyards have more gravelly loams and clays. But with names like “Boomer—Forward—Felta Complex'' and “Yolo Loam'' as descriptors, Weis breaks down the soil types and their characteristics vineyard-by-vineyard.

“Our shale soils tend to be dryer sites, which have lower yields since they don’t hold water, which results in smaller berries with a high juice to skin ratio, which means more flavor,” said Weis. “Higher loamier soils — silt and clay — have more water available to the vines and they put that in the berries. This higher water content is brilliant for Sauvignon Blanc, but for Cabernet you want slopier, shalier sites so you get more intensity in the fruit.”

Thus, Silverado’s Cabernets are sourced from the Silverado and Mt. George Vineyards.

“The terroir is very diverse in our Silverado Vineyard with its steep, shale soils in the back and gentle slopes in the front,” said Weis. “Fluvial deposits mixed with volcanic soils have created loams [like] Perkins Gravelly Loam, Yolo Loam, Kidd Loam and also Clear Lake Clay … Our Mt George vineyard is at the base of the Mt. George volcano in Coombsville, and consists of well-drained volcanic soils, Coombs Gravelly Loam and Forward Gravelly Loam.”

On the other end of the spectrum, though, Silverado’s Sauvignon Blanc is grown south of Yountville at their Miller Ranch Vineyard.

“The topography is varied from mountain material residue deposited by landslides and rich in alluvial soils, predominantly Cole Silt Loam, Yolo Loam, and Clear Lake Clay,” said Weis. “These soils are silty, cool and deep — perfect for aromatic white wines.”

