The Napa County Sheriff's Office continued to search Wednesday for a missing Solano County man whose boat was found floating on Lake Berryessa Monday afternoon.
As of mid-day Wednesday, searchers on land and shore had not found the boat's occupant, Eddie Lee Wroten, 48, of Solano County, said Henry Wofford, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.
Lacking specific information as to where the boat and Wroten might have been if he fell into the water, divers were not deployed Wednesday, Wofford said.
The Sheriff's Office is drawing on support from other public safety agencies in conducting the search, he said.