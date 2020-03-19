Solano County issues shelter-at-home order in response to the coronavirus pandemic

SOLANO COUNTY -- On Wednesday, Solano became the ninth Bay Area county to issue health orders in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ordering all gyms, movie theaters, bars, wineries, nightclubs and breweries closed.

The shelter-at-home directive is effective until 11:59 p.m. April 7.

"These mitigation measures are disruptive, but critical to curb the growing number of cases resulting from community spread, particularly given that most of those infected show mild symptoms or no symptoms at all," the county said.

The order also prohibits non-essential travel, gatherings of any size that do not allow for participants to maintain six feet of distance apart, and stopping restaurant dine-in operations.

The county said childcare centers can stay open "if they strictly follow social distancing protocols in accordance with the guidance distributed and posted on the Solano Public Health website."

Nonessential personnel are prohibited from entering hospitals and long-term care facilities, including patient visitation, officials added.