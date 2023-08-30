A bunch of magnates buying up land in Solano County with the idea of establishing a huge, new city sounds like a story ripped from today’s headlines.

Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

After all, Flannery Associates has recently caused a splash by doing just that. But this particular story about the planned Solano City in virtually the same location is more than a century old.

The 1913 Solano City venture seems to have been met mostly with enthusiasm, judging from press accounts at the time. That’s not the case with today's Flannery Associates idea.

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, expressed concerns about the venture Tuesday during a Senate Agricultural Committee hearing.

“We need to build more housing, certainly," said Dodd. "But we need to do it in a thoughtful way, with public input and guided with thoughtful general plans. And we cannot let sprawl threaten the ability to produce food.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, met with Flannery Associate officials on Tuesday. In a news release, Thompson expressed concern about development that could harm nearby Travis Air Force Base and harm farmers’ ability to work their land.

“After the meeting, it is clear that they don’t have a plan; they have a vision,” Thompson said. “The secrecy under which they operated caused consternation and concern from residents, local elected officials, and federal agencies, and while they explained their rationale, I do not believe the secrecy was necessary. Honesty is the best policy, and they need to begin to work with our community and local leaders if they want to advance their ideas.”

Flannery Associates has purchased 50,000 acres of farmland near Fairfield and Suisun City, or 78 square miles. Pikers. Bay Area business titans in the early 1900s reportedly controlled more than 150,000 acres in Yolo and Solano counties.

They planned to build a city of 75,000 people at a time when all of Solano County had only about 28,000 residents. Plus, they proposed to build a new, inland harbor and canals to irrigate acres of farmland.

“We are not only going to boom a city, we are going to build one,” real estate agent A.J. Rich said at the time.

Designer Mark Daniels said Solano City would be only the second in America planned from start to finish. It would be patterned after Boston and Washington, D.C., with eight thoroughfares radiating from a civic center.

“If the plan is adhered to — and I believe it will be — Solano will be one of the most beautiful cities in America,” Daniels said in the July 12, 1913 San Francisco Call.

Here's what is known about the new city proposed for Solano County Here is what's known about an apparent attempt to turn thousands of rural Solano County acres into the region's newest city.

Solano would be the “Wonder City” and “Best Buy in America Today,” trumpeted a 1913 ad in the Napa Daily Journal. It promised macadamized streets, concrete sidewalks, curbs, gutters, filtered water piped to every lot, a perfect sewer system — in short, “a MODEL of civic architecture” for that era.

“Hundreds of other shrewd businessmen have already chosen sites along Main Street in Solano City and commercial enterprises will be building in Solano immediately … make up your mind NOW to purchase a business or residence lot in Solano City. Don’t wait for five years and then regret it!” the ad said.

Certainly, the backers of Solano City gave the venture a certain credibility. Among them was M.H. de Young, founder of the San Francisco Chronicle, ensuring the venture got good publicity.

Most of all, there was Patrick Calhoun, grandson of the 19th-century U.S. Vice President John Calhoun. This Southerner with a stern face, droopy white mustache and steely pale-blue eyes ran the San Francisco street car company United Railroads.

“We want to create a thing of value so that we know that every man who buys a piece of property from us at the price we figure is certain to make a profit," Calhoun said in the July 5, 1913 San Francisco Call.

The venture was called Solano Irrigated Farms. The idea was to create both a farming empire and a future metropolis.

Backers of the project got to work. They used dredges to cut canals for farmland irrigation and for the inland harbor. The Calhoun Cut can still be seen in Solano County today.

“The dredging of a six-mile 150-foot canal, deep enough for large river steamers from Suisun Bay, gives Solano an inland seaport 40 miles from San Francisco,” the Aug. 16, 1913 Stockton Independent reported.

A big occasion came the next day, Aug. 17. More than 1,000 people came by train and car to look at the Solano City site.

But of course, there’s no suspense as to the outcome of this tale. If Solano City had succeeded, Flannery Associates wouldn’t be trying, 110 years later, to birth a city in roughly the same location.

All of the hype and hoopla abruptly ended in the fall of 1913. Stockholders reportedly failed to pay what they owed, and Solano Irrigated Farms had no operating money. The company reportedly had failed to pay some of the people it bought land from, even as it sold the land to others.

About 300 creditors — everyone from barbers to businesspeople — gathered in San Francisco on Nov. 7, 1913. They wanted their money back.

Then in 1914 came another revelation — Calhoun had taken more than $1 million from United Railways and invested it in Solano Irrigated Farms. Though not necessarily illegal, the move caused a media stir.

“Few tales of frenzied finance can surpass this,” The Weekly Calistogan said in its May 29, 1914 issue.

United Railways forced Calhoun out. Calhoun declared bankruptcy in 1916. Some sources say he made a fortune in 1930s in San Joaquin Valley oil ventures, while others dispute this. He died in 1943 at age 87 after being hit by a taxi.

Whether today’s venture by Flannery Associates to birth a new Solano County city in the same area will succeed remains to be seen. Hurdles include a Solano County law requiring voter approval to re-designate agricultural land for development.

And, of course, Flannery Associates has yet to announce its preferred name for a new, eastern Solano County city. The name “Solano City,” while hardly new, is still available.

PHOTOS: Young Chef, Young Waiter USA final at CIA at Copia Young chef competition 12 Young chef competition 2 Young chef competition 3 Young chef competition 4 Young chef competition 5 Young chef competition 1 Young chef competition 6 Young chef competition 7 Young chef competition 8 Young chef competition 9 Young chef competition 10 Young chef competition 11 Young chef competition 13 Young chef competition 14 Young chef competition 15 Young chef competition 16 Young chef competition 17 Young chef competition 18 Young chef competition 19 Young chef competition 20 Young chef competition 21 Young chef competition 22 Young chef competition 23 Young chef competition 24 Young chef competition 25 Young chef competition 26 Young chef competition 27