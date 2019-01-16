FAIRFIELD -- A group of Napa County nonprofits have received grants from the Solano Community Foundation's relief fund established after the wildfires of October 2017.
These grants are intended to support mid- and long-term recovery efforts in Napa County.
The results of fires in Solano County were generally felt either by residents who were evacuated from the fire-fighting routes or by county residents who worked in Napa, the foundation said in a news release.
Napa recovery grants went to:
-- Project K.I.K.S. (Kind Initiative Kids Shoes) received $4,500 to buy shoes and socks to help replace those lost in the fire. These were distributed to children in three Napa grade schools by Paul Cheatham II, the founder and director of the nonprofit and a Solano County resident.
-- Calistoga Affordable Housing received $5,000 to help replace low-income housing for the Napa workforce, and for seniors who lost part or all of their homes.
-- United Policyholders, in San Francisco, was awarded $9,350 to provide Spanish-speaking case management assistance to Napa policyholders. This will help their clients navigate the sometimes arcane process of filing insurance claims.
-- On the Move, an organization in Napa, received $15,000 to provide services to support families in the county. Services include rent assistance, re-building materials, tool replacement, and household items, furniture, or appliances.
The Solano Disaster Relief Fund is funded in part by a grant from The California Wellness Foundation (Cal Wellness). Created in 1992 as a private independent foundation, Cal Wellness’ mission is to improve the health of the people of California by making grants for health promotion, wellness education, and disease prevention.
The 2019 Solano Disaster Relief Grant application cycle is currently closed and will open on March 1, 2019. Qualified 501(c)(3) charitable organizations serving Solano and Napa residents are eligible to apply for funding.