Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity hits 30 years

"Mostly, it's the veterans," Hoffman said. "We had one who was in one of the new homes in Rio Vista who looked at the home and cried. Some veterans tell us their life stories. One woman veteran was homeless and she was so happy to get a permanent home."

Many vets, especially those with PTSD, do better surrounded by other veterans so there's a push for more "group housing," Hoffman said, hoping for more vets homes in Benicia and Vallejo.

Solano-Napa Habitat for Humanity reaching 30 years is worthy of recognition, especially all the volunteers, Hoffman said, "because we couldn't do this without our volunteers."

ReStore, where people can purchase a plethora of home items from appliances to washing machines, a 10-year milestone was reached with Hoffman working a usual 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. shift three or four days a week.

Because of COVID-19, ReStore limits the number of people inside at one time.

"On certain days, people are lined up outside and people would see the line thinking, 'What's going on?'" said Hoffman, elated that "we have finally gotten to the point where we're really stable."