Solo pickup truck crash on Highway 121 in rural Napa County

The occupants of a pickup truck that crashed Sunday night on Highway 121 north of Wooden Valley Road were able to extricate themselves and make their way to Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The driver of the vehicle, J.A. Schwab, 40, of Fairfield, sustained minor injuries, while a 12-year-old passenger received major injuries, the CHP said.

The CHP, which responded shortly before 8 p.m., said they found the vehicle with significant passenger-side intrusion. No further explanation of the collision was offered.

You can reach City Editor Kevin Courtney at kcourtney@napanews.com or at 707-256-2217.

