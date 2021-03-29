Solo pilot unhurt after crash landing following Napa to Petaluma flight

The pilot of a small plane was uninjured after a crash landing at the Petaluma Municipal Airport Saturday, officials said.

The pilot of the American Legend Cub-AL3 told authorities a wind gust "forced the plane to the ground" during an attempt to land just before 4:15 p.m., Petaluma police said.

Before the crash, the plane had circled the city's airport on East Washington Street near Old Adobe Road several times, said Joel Sinkay, a maintenance worker at the airport who witnessed the crash.

The plane came in for a landing and made contact with the ground "a little hard but not bad," but then the tail began to spin and the plane veered off the runway, he said.

" The plane tipped on its wing and it nose-dived right on the pavement, went up in the air about 40 feet," Sinkay said. "It sounded like a car crash."

Sinkay, who said he was about 150 yards away, jumped into his pickup and drove to the crash site. He said the pilot, a woman and the sole occupant, seemed stunned but unhurt. The plane had damage to its front.

Airport manager Dan Cohen said runway 29 was closed for about an hour after the crash.

The pilot, who was unidentified, had departed from Napa.