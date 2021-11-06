Some downtown Napa buildings damaged by the 2014 South Napa Earthquake still stand vacant

The 6.0 magnitude South Napa earthquake tore through city streets and busted up buildings more than seven years ago, leaving scenes of destruction that have persisted for years throughout downtown Napa.

But most of the damage caused by the quake isn’t apparent today. Many of the damaged buildings have been either repaired or demolished.

Those visible earthquake wounds aren’t entirely gone yet, however, because three major damaged downtown Napa buildings are still vacant, and have remained stuck in largely the same state for years.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

The 1933 Art Deco Franklin Station post office building, located at 1351 second St. in downtown Napa, is perhaps the most visibly prominent reminder of earthquake damage.

The building now has a planned future as part of a 175,000-square-foot, five-story, 156-key hotel. That wasn’t always the case: facing an estimated repair bill of $8 million, the U.S. Postal Service originally considered razing the building for a half-million dollars. But, after considerable outcry from Napa residents, the federal government put the building up for sale. Napa developer Jim Keller bought it for $2 million in 2017.

Keller’s plans to build the hotel have gradually moved forward, and were approved by the Napa City Council in 2018. But progress has stalled out for nearly the past two years because of the pandemic, Keller said in an email.

Several approved Napa projects have faced delays related to the pandemic, including the proposed 253-room Marriott Hotel in the Napa Valley Commons, and a proposed four-story building at First and Main Streets formerly attached to Bounty Hunter Rare Wine & Spirits. (The Main Street building would fill an empty lot that previously held the earthquake-damaged Don Perico and Tuscany restaurants.)

But hospitality has rebounded powerfully in Napa, Keller wrote, and he’s hoping to have something to announce publicly about the hotel project in the near future.

“Unfortunately this caused a pause in progress by a year plus, but provided time to re-evaluate the project with new plans and programming, which should make for a better project,” Keller said in an email.

The 19th century Center building at Third and Brown streets is another historic building that suffered serious damage and has remained vacant since the 2014 earthquake. Owner Brian Silver stabilized the building in 2015, but hasn’t repaired it for occupancy.

Silver said in an interview that he plans to eventually incorporate a renovated Center building with surrounding buildings, a project which would also involve building a replication of a Napa Masonic Temple demolished in the early 1970s to make room for the Second Street Parking Garage.

That project would also involve rebuilding the York building next door to the Center building, Silver said, which was demolished about a year after the earthquake. The finished project would help bring tourists to downtown Napa, he added.

Silver has had this plan at least since 2017, according to a Register article that year about lingering damage from the earthquake.

The Center building was included in a Napa County Landmarks “10 Threatened Treasures” list last year. According to the list, Landmarks board members have been told Silver has an architect for a planned rehabilitation, but no apparent progress has yet been made.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said Silver hasn’t yet submitted any plans to the city related to rehabilitating the building.

Napa quake wounds remain on 5th anniversary Wounds both visible and invisible remain on the fifth anniversary of the 2014 earthquake that delivered a heavy blow to Napa.

“If the owner is unwilling to get that project moving, I imagine there will have to be some form of action to try to get something going there,” Sedgley said.

Despite the severe damage to many historic properties, perhaps the greatest lingering impact of the earthquake was the loss of a downtown grocery store. Napa’s former downtown Safeway, located at 1620 Clay St, remains shuttered seven years after first closing down as a result of the earthquake.

There’s been interest from developers in transforming the site into affordable or mixed income housing, possibly including a grocery store at the bottom of the building, said city development project coordinator Neal Harrison. But whether a project actually happens will depend on whether property owner Hagstrom Properties negotiates a deal to either sell the property or commit to a joint venture with a developer.

“It’s looked like it looks now for seven years,” said city community development director Vin Smith. “And that’s kind of long enough.”

Safeway is still under lease for the property, and will be for several more years. A 2016 story said Safeway’s lease stretches “for more than 10 years,” putting the end of the lease at around 2026.

Sedgley said he talked with Safeway executives when the Napa City Council was debating requiring larger grocery stores pay hazard pay during the pandemic. They told him the property owner refused to negotiate a buy-out of the lease, he said.

According to city representatives in a 2016 Register article, Safeway is requiring a non-compete clause to prevent another grocery store from opening at the space before they allow the building to be released to a new tenant.

Former downtown Napa Safeway site languishes since 2014 earthquake Soil contamination from a dry cleaners that once operated next door is being cleaned up.

“Urban legend was that Safeway had kept it vacant to avoid competition. That’s the furthest thing from the truth,” Sedgley said. “The fact that the building is privately held and the owners, they refused to negotiate a buy-out of the lease. Safeway is legally bound to this lease and the owners are comfortable just having whatever monthly payment comes out on that.”

A representative of Hagstrom Properties didn’t respond to a request for comment. A Safeway representative said in an email: “We continue to market the former downtown Napa store for sublease to both grocery and non-grocery retail tenants. At this time, it’s premature to comment or disclose the status given the confidential nature of any business negotiation.”

Smith said he’s been making efforts to encourage conversations between the property owners and possible developers of the Safeway site. A number of businesses interested in the site have come and gone over the years, he said, but the property owners haven’t been willing to work with them.

“It’s a long-time family ownership,” Smith said. “I would imagine the money that they’re making is providing for some comfortable lifestyles and so they don’t want those amended. I get that but we’re kind of at the point where we’re really anxious to see something better happen with that site than what’s been happening for the last seven years.”

Environmental remediation related to a former dry-cleaning site next door is ongoing, but Harrison said the cleanup appears to be on the right track, according to conversations he's had with the San Francisco Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board, the responsible agency.

Harrison said a healthy downtown includes housing and walkability, which involves people having access to needed goods and services within walking distance of where they live. Right now, he said, people living downtown generally have to drive to buy groceries. That means traffic is increased, which isn’t good for the environment and makes the downtown a less attractive place to live, Harrison said.

“I think there’s several properties around downtown or so that are just a little stuck,” Harrison said. “You have the situation here where Safeway still has several years left on their lease; they’re obligated because they have a lease to continue to pay. The property owner is getting money from that and doesn’t have to do anything. And then you have developers that are coming in, circling, being like, ‘hey this is a great site.’”

“You have a city and a community that wants to see more housing, wants to see a grocery store back in, but there’s limited amounts of things that the city can and wants to do to a private property,” Harrison added. “We’re not going to, at this point, do anything super drastic, nor would we want to. So it’s just sort of stuck.”

You can reach Edward Booth at (707) 256-2213.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.