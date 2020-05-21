Some downtown Napa retailers reopen, others wait and see

Molly Silcox of Nostalgia of Napa, located on Second Street, said she’s not immediately reopening either.

“My head’s not ready for it,” she said. She thinks the reopening feels like going from one extreme to another.

As of Thursday, Silcox said she’s tentatively planning to reopen on May 29.

“The store itself is ready for customers. We have every protocol ready to roll. We just have a little bit of fluffing to do inside.”

“I’m looking forward to seeing what the new normal is,” said the small business owner.

Is reopening retail stores good for Napa?

“I’m kind of torn on that,” Silcox admitted.

“Being that we’re a destination, people that have been locked up for two months are saying ‘I’m going to Napa.’”

However, “We don’t know where they’re from. They could be from areas that have had explosions,” of the virus.

