Some Napa County schools will be closed Monday due to planned and unplanned power outages that were affecting more than 20,000 households and businesses on Sunday morning.

The Napa Valley Unified School District plans to have most of its schools open, but will close those in American Canyon which was hit hard by safety power outages called by Pacific Gas and Electric.

Calistoga Unified School District notified parents on Sunday morning that its schools would be closed Monday. Many of their staff live Sonoma County in evacuation zones.

Howell Mountain Elementary in Angwin will be closed Monday.

Two schools run by the Napa County Office of Education -- the Napa Junction Preschool in American Canyon and Calistoga Preschool -- will be closed Monday.

