Some Napa first responders take COVID-19 vaccine, others opt out for now

American Canyon firefighter/paramedic Max Etchieson, 40, said that despite initial concerns, he got the COVID-19 vaccination when it was offered to Napa area first-responders because without it, he saw himself as the biggest threat to his family’s health.
The 11-year fire district veteran and Solano County resident said he was administered his first dose of the Moderna vaccine Dec. 23, and awaits his follow-up dose.
“I took it because I believe vaccination is key to ending the pandemic and in my opinion, it’s my responsibility to protect my patients, my family and my family at work,” said Etchieson, the married father of two young sons. “This is one way to do that.
"My wife and both sons have been staying at home and taking precautions and their biggest exposure is me. So anything I can do to mitigate that risk is obviously my responsibility. And that includes vaccinations.”
Etchieson said he overcame a “healthy skepticism” of the vaccine, by doing his own research.
“After researching it, it relieved any trepidation I had,” he said. “I’m very passionate about the fire service and community service, and once I educated myself on the vaccine, it became a no-brainer for me. It’s been shown to be the way out of the pandemic.”
And so far, so good. Side effects have been minimal, he said.
“My arm was sore and I felt crummy for a day or two. Nothing extreme,” he said.
Etchieson said that as a teacher, his wife is expected to be vaccinated in the next tier. He said he thinks his line of work puts him and his colleagues in the first tier, and that this is warranted by the nature of the job.
“We come in contact and treat COVID patients on a daily basis,” he said. “We’re seeing people in their homes and places of work, and we’re seeing them in their most extreme symptomatic phases.”
It’s something he said he’s worried about every day since the pandemic broke out.
“Early on, when it was determined to be a virus with airborne transmission, I changed some of my habits,” he said. “I don’t bring anything home from work, including clothes. I segregate work and home to avoid cross contamination. But, I am probably the greatest danger to my family because of the nature of my work, and if I brought it home, that would be horrible.”
Interim American Canyon Fire Chief Mike Cahill said he’s right with Etchieson on this one.
“We’re in the business of protecting life and property,” he said. “We’re going into people’s homes and we don’t want to infect people, be infected, or bring it home to our families. Anything we can do to protect people, we are going to do it.”
As first responders, Cahill said, Napa County firefighters “have continued to work throughout this pandemic and, daily, are being dispatched to emergency medical and other incidents involving actual and potential COVID exposures.”
A Napa County resident, Cahill, 67, was vaccinated on Jan. 6, at the Napa Expo where the inoculations are being offered to select groups. He said that participation is optional in his department and that about half his people have opted in so far.
“Our folks are kind of indicative of the public” in that regard, he said. “I think there are people not sure they want to be vaccinated. There were only four at the first go-‘round. About half our people are done now. Maybe a little more.”
Interim Napa County PIO Janet Upton said several hundred first responders countywide have taken the vaccine since it first became available on Dec. 23, and that the process is ongoing.
While inoculation is “strongly encouraged” by county officials, it is not mandatory, she said.
Cahill said that much of the uncertainty people are wrestling with is wrapped around how quickly the vaccine was developed. This was addressed in a recent webinar for first responders, he said.
“The webinar was especially geared for our personnel across the state,” he said. “There’s been a hesitancy. This was to educate firefighters (and featured) three doctors who work for various fire departments. And they did an amazing job explaining it in non-scientific nerd kind of language, and I know that when I got off that webinar, I was way more comfortable about it.”
He realized that the “vaccination is the best way out of the pandemic,” he said. He expects everyone will eventually "step up."
American Canyon Police Chief Oscar Ortiz expressed a similar attitude, though he and his department, which is part of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, still await their turn for the vaccine.
“The front line health care workers are out front. Our turn’s coming up,” he said. “There is definitely a percentage who want to sign up as soon as the vaccine is available, and some that are skeptical and some who are not ready to get it for whatever reason. It’s a mix, probably like what I’m hearing across the board.”
While police officers, like firefighters, are encouraged to educate themselves on the virus and the vaccine so they can make an informed decision, Ortiz said he’s going for it.
“Absolutely, and as soon as I can, I’m going to get my whole family to get it,” he said. “We’re being told our turn is coming up. We’re close. Any day now.”
County PIO Upton said the bulk of Napa County's medical first responder are “getting ready for the next dose on or about the 20th of January." Law enforcement will be in the next wave.
WATCH NOW: 6 INTERESTING FACTS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT THE SUPER BOWL
SEE THE WEEK IN CARTOONS
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Clay Bennett cartoon
Jack Ohman editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jack Ohman, editorial cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Jeff Danziger cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Lisa Benson cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Mike Lester cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Signe Wilkinson cartoon
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Tim Campbell Editorial Cartoons
Most-read police briefs on NapaValleyRegister.com
Here is a roundup of other police and fire reports in Napa County.
JAN. 2: A man in his 20s suffered at least one life-threatening gunshot wound in a shooting in south Napa.
JAN. 7: Police reported making a traffic stop in a residential neighborhood that resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of …
JAN. 5: Up to 20 residents of Rohlffs Manor Senior Apartments were evacuated while law enforcement cautiously investigated a 911 report of a g…
JAN. 1: A motorcyclist involved in a pursuit with American Canyon Police was killed when the rider lost control of the motorcycle and collided…
DEC. 29: American Canyon police attempting to stop a vehicle suspected to be involved in a criminal threat case saw it flee at speeds up to 80…
DEC. 21: Napa police arrested a transient suspected of taking items from a vehicle.
DEC. 15: Napa Police were called to Queen of the Valley Medical Center on a report of a patient threatening a security guard with a knife.
DEC. 10: Napa Police were called to the 1000 block of Von Brandt Street on a report of a disturbance involving a knife.
DEC. 5: A 26-year-old Napa man was arrested after an incident that police said ended with officers using a bean bag shotgun and a Taser in the…
NOV. 26: A 19-year-old Napa resident is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon after police r…