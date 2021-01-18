Some Napa first responders take COVID-19 vaccine, others opt out for now

As first responders, Cahill said, Napa County firefighters “have continued to work throughout this pandemic and, daily, are being dispatched to emergency medical and other incidents involving actual and potential COVID exposures.”

A Napa County resident, Cahill, 67, was vaccinated on Jan. 6, at the Napa Expo where the inoculations are being offered to select groups. He said that participation is optional in his department and that about half his people have opted in so far.

“Our folks are kind of indicative of the public” in that regard, he said. “I think there are people not sure they want to be vaccinated. There were only four at the first go-‘round. About half our people are done now. Maybe a little more.”

Interim Napa County PIO Janet Upton said several hundred first responders countywide have taken the vaccine since it first became available on Dec. 23, and that the process is ongoing.

While inoculation is “strongly encouraged” by county officials, it is not mandatory, she said.

Cahill said that much of the uncertainty people are wrestling with is wrapped around how quickly the vaccine was developed. This was addressed in a recent webinar for first responders, he said.