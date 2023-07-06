Napa County’s overall street pavement condition is tied with Sonoma County for the worst in the Bay Area, with road quality gradually deteriorating for the last decade.

That’s according to a report by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, which found that roads in Napa and its five cities in 2021 had a combined Pavement Condition Index score of 55 on a scale from 0 too 100 — 100 points mark, in theory, a freshly paved road — putting Napa’s roads squarely in the “at-risk” category.

Napa’s local governments have taken notice. There have been recent investments into pavement or related work that may somewhat stabilize that decline — but the county still has a long way to go.

Roads in Napa’s cities generally scored higher than the county as a whole in the MTC report, with the exception of St. Helena. Yountville’s roads scored a 76, giving the town the distinction of being the only Napa municipality with “good” roads.

Yountville's public works director John Ferons said in an email that the town enjoys better pavement quality partly because the town set aside a fair amount of resources to maintaining streets before 2018. And once the local half-cent Measure T sales tax — which provides about $23 million across Napa County specifically for roads — took effect that year, Yountville has received shares that have generally been sufficient for that maintenance, he added.

“The Town’s annual allocation is sufficient for Public Works to implement streets capital improvement projects focused on the lower rated streets, allowing the Town to maintain its Pavement Condition Index at a high level,” Ferons wrote.

By contrast, Napa, Calistoga and American Canyon all fall into the “fair” category, with respective pavement scores of 68, 61 and 61. And St. Helena is in the “at risk” category with a score of 52.

St. Helena plans to spend $1.7 million on road repairs in the 2023-24 fiscal year, including an additional $500,000 budget appropriation, the St. Helena Star recently reported.

That compares to a $1.1 million investment in 2022-23. But a 2020 study found St. Helena would need to budget about $2.2 million to get its pavement condition index score up to 80, according to the Star.

American Canyon's public works director Erica Ahmann Smithies said in an email that the city in 2022 voted to use most of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, a total of $4.39 million, on both paving and utility infrastructure upgrades. She added that the city has lined up other government funding — including for a $15 million remake of Green Island Road — to amplify the city’s ability to pave using its typical dollars from gasoline taxes, Measure T and the road-focused Senate Bill 1.

“Our annual pavement project is going out to advertise ... and is Measure T and State SB1/Gas Tax funded,” Smithies wrote. “We are trying to stretch our pavement dollars with alternative pavement methods, but otherwise doing the best we can with what we have.”

The city of Napa — where public infrastructure has been identified as a budget priority in the upcoming fiscal year along with traffic safety — is planning to spend $47 million from its capital improvement plan budget on street improvements over the next five years, along with plenty of related investments.

Napa County spokesperson Linda Ong noted that the county is planning to spend about $36.5 million in 2023, $47.1 million in 2024 and $39.6 million in 2025 on pavement-related needs outside of cities — where roads had an average pavement score of 46, the lowest among unincorporated areas across the Bay Area, according to the MTC report.

Those pavement investment figures also include related investments, such as bridge replacements and the $11.5 million the county spent on road repairs in response to heavy winter storms early this year. The impact of natural disasters on local roads has been a consistent theme in recent years; county officials have previously linked some wear and tear on rural roads to the major wildfires of 2017 and 2020, and the cleanup and rebuilding projects that followed.

But despite the increasing investment, the cost to repair decades of deferred maintenance on Napa’s roads far outweighs the funding available to do so, according to Napa Valley Transportation Authority director Kate Miller.

There likely won’t be much pavement progress — as opposed to attempts to fend off pavement depreciation — until such funds become available, Miller said.

“The only way we can get caught up is to have a really significant chunk of change all at once,” she said.

Miller noted that SB 1, once it came into effect in late 2017, almost doubled the revenues that Napa’s jurisdictions had to repair local streets and roads. And Measure T, which came into effect in 2018, further increased that dedicated funding.

But the annual funding is still not enough to dig the county out of the deferred maintenance costs that have accrued over decades, she said. Given that, Miller expects to see Napa’s pavement scores to continue their slow descent into the near future.

“The revenues are being generated annually,” Miller said. “So it’s not getting at a long extended period of deferred maintenance needs; it’s just been chipping away at it.”

A potential way to get that infusion of needed funding is through bonding with Measure T revenue — effectively taking out a debt, then repaying it later — but that’s currently not allowed, Miller said. Transportation officials about a decade ago decided to not allow bonding for Measure T as a concession to keep the Napa County Taxpayers Association from opposing it.

But Miller added that NVTA may explore whether to allow bonding for Measure T by sending that question to Napa’s voters. The agency recently carried out a poll on that question, she said, and the results were fairly positive. Those results will be presented to the NVTA board this month, and the board will give its direction on whether the agency should pursue a voter initiative, Miller said.

Bonding would benefit NVTA because the cost of construction continues to increase, Miller added, while inflation continues at a steady pace.

The primary benefit is that road maintenance costs become much lower when the roads are already in a good condition, she said. Miller compared road maintenance to maintaining a car — if the oil is never changed, the car isn’t going to last long, and a replacement will cost much more than the cost of the oil change.

“If we have those kinds of roads that are basically turning into gravel, upgrading them to a decent standard is hugely expensive,” Miller said. "But once you have them up to that standard, maintaining them is significantly less expensive.”

