Some of Napa County's health care workers hesitant to receive vaccine

“We can’t speculate,” Hunter said, asked if Brookdale had reached out to the 25% of remaining unvaccinated employees to discuss why they had not received a shot during the first clinic. It’s not necessarily that they are unwilling to receive the vaccine, she said: “they could have been out of town.”

A spokesperson for Napa Valley Care Center, the site of a sizable summer outbreak, said it was “premature” to provide that information and noted the center would provide its second round of vaccinations in early February. He declined to state how many of the facility’s staff had received their first round of immunizations.

Relucio spoke in particular about one skilled nursing facility, which she declined to identify, where the county’s mobile infection control team had gone to help with an ongoing outbreak. Frustratingly, “there were a bunch of staff” at the facility that had declined vaccination, Relucio said the team had found.