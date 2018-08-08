The 18-year-old son of an East Bay police chief was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of assaulting a 71-year-old Sikh man in a case that the Manteca Police Department is investigating as a possible hate crime.
Around 6 a.m. Monday, the victim was walking in the vicinity of Graystone Park, listed at 810 Agate Ave. in Manteca, when he was confronted by two suspects.
One of them kicked him repeatedly and spat on the victim, who fell down and hit his head on the ground. They may have also waived a gun around before they left.
The incident was initially investigated as an attempted robbery, but now detectives are looking into whether the assault meets the legal requirements to be charged as a hate crime, according to Manteca police.
Tyrone McAllister, son of Union City police Chief Darryl McAllister, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery, elder abuse and assault with a deadly weapon. Another suspect identified only as a 16-year-old juvenile was also arrested.
Union City police spokesman Lt. Steve Mendez said in a statement that Tyrone has become estranged from his father, and that the chief worked with police in Manteca to track down and arrest Tyrone Wednesday morning.
“Chief McAllister expresses deep concern for the victim and the victim’s family and he remains steadfast that his son, an adult, must be accountable for his actions,” Mendez said.