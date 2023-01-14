Songs for Cinder: Napan’s cancer diagnosis reunites her with true love: music

Cinder Ernst said she got her first guitar for her seventh birthday.

“I always loved music,” said the Napan, now 63. In fact, music was one reason Ernst moved years ago from her home state of New Jersey to California.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

It was a passion that might have led her to some kind of career in the music industry. However, Ernst first took “a 30-year detour” and established herself as a fitness coach specializing in working with plus-size women. She also developed and wrote books about her own programs.

Little did she know that one day she’d turn back to music and experience a stunning realization.

Ernst came to Napa in the summer of 2017 after selling her home in San Francisco. She was still coaching her clients and enjoying her other interests, such as riding fast motorcycles and being mom to two Aussies. “Life was good,” she said.

One day after a ride in 2019, “I got off my motorcycle and I couldn't walk,” she said. “I thought I had a back problem.” Being a fitness coach, she attempted her own rehabilitation, but “it didn’t really get better.”

Napa coach aims for strength and stamina To Cinder Ernst, fitness coach and author, fitness is more than just a number on a scale.

“And one day I moved and I swear to God, I felt my sacrum crack.”

Doctors soon gave her the news no one wants to hear: She had blood cancer.

“It's called multiple myeloma metastatic to the bone,” said Ernst. “By the time they found it, I'd had a cracked sacrum, nine rib fractures and a fractured sternum.”

Her cancer is terminal, said Ernst.

If that wasn’t bad enough, she was diagnosed just as the COVID-19 pandemic began.

She soon began a treatment regimen that would eventually come to include chemotherapy drugs, as well as radiation.

“I was near death and they threw everything at it,” Ernst recalled. She endured grueling chemotherapy treatments.

At the time, Ernst’s oldest dog, Camelot, was 14.

“He's the reason why I did the chemo,” said Ernst. Her health improved. She was able to take care of Camelot in his final days. She was performing solo at Napa Porchfest this past July when a new concern arose.

“It felt like there was something in my eye, and I woke up and my whole eye was bloody inside,” said Ernst. Doctors examined her and realized it was a tumor. Her cancer has spread.

Ernst is doing chemo again, but “it's not working.”

“I am already having other symptoms,” she explained, such as numbness, burning and tingling in her face. On top of all of that, it’s hard for Ernst to walk because she needed a hip replacement, which had been postponed due to her cancer treatments.

Yet there is one very bright spot in Ernst’s life. Right as the pandemic began, she enrolled in an online program on how to make music that can be licensed. The program helps musicians, singers and songwriters learn how to make music for commercials, movies or TV shows.

Immersed in this new music community, “I got to be more me than I've ever been in my life,” Ernst said.

She didn’t hide her diagnosis from the group. Wonderfully, the community embraced her. She was having fun — and making a few dollars here and there.

Since 2020 “I've had several placements,” she said. Her music has been chosen for “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” “All American Homecoming” on Netflix, reality TV shows “Temptation Island” and “The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On,” an upcoming made-for-TV movie.

“One of my first royalty checks was for $1.02,” she said with a laugh.

In the meantime, “I decided to get busy recording my songs in case the tumors/radiation stole my voice,” she said. With the help of a GoFundMe campaign, members of her music community, including a Nashville producer and others, also rallied around Cinder to help her produce her first album, “Trace the Sky.”

For as little as $20, her collection of eight songs can be downloaded at CancerCanRock.org.

Funds from the sale help provide studio time for other musicians with cancer who want to professionally record their music.

It sounds incredible, but Ernst said her diagnosis also led to a stunning realization: “I have never been this happy in my whole life as I am making music.”

“What if this were the best thing that ever happened to me — getting this cancer?” she asked.

Ernst said she wanted to share her story “because of all the kindness I was shown,” from both Napa locals and musicians everywhere. She has come to realize that “something that seems so bad can be so good.”

“I should have been dead, you know,” said Ernst. “Music is saving my life.”

How to help Cinder Shine's album "Trace the Sky" can be downloaded at shop.cancercanrock.org Visit her website at cindershine.com

Photos: Cinder Shine Ernst is a Napa musician who is also facing terminal cancer Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst (vertical) Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst Cinder Shine Ernst